Pushpa 2 Creates Milestone In West Bengal, Achieves What No Other Bengali And Hindi Film Could

Pushpa 2 has been performing well at the Indian box office ever since its release on December 5. Almost one month after its release, the Allu Arjun starrer has achieved a big milestone in West Bengal. The film has received an overwhelming response and reportedly, it has become the first movie in any language to collect ₹50 crore in that state. No Hindi or Bengali films have so far collected ₹50 crore in West Bengal. This is another feather in the cap of Allu Arjun starrer.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: X

Despite limited release, Pushpa 2 creates history at the West Bengal box office

Pushpa 2 saw a limited release in West Bengal, hitting the big screens in just 150-175 theatres. Despite the film getting limited screenings, it has managed to collect ₹50 crore in the state, a first for any movie.

Pushpa 2 poster | Image: X

A post from Box Office Bengal read, "Pushpa 2 is going to inaugurate the 50 cr (nett) club in West Bengal Box Office. Yes, half century for the film which redefined mainstream commercial cinema. No Bengali, no Hindi, no any other language film has done it till now, it had to face the competition of six new releases but absolutely ZERO EFFECT on the film. Pushpa 2 is almost at the verge of completing 1 month at the box office but seeing the occupancy it feels we're on the 4-5th day. 50 cr from a market where only 150-175 theatres are there which are in proper working condition! Unreal (sic)."

Pushpa 2 box office collection in India