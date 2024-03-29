Advertisement

Pushpa 2 is one of the most-awaited movies this year. The film starring Allu Arjun in the title role is set for August 15 release and is expected to be a big winner at the box office in India and internationally. While the team has been hard at work shooting for the pan-India project, an update about the film's promotional material is awaited by the fans. According to reports, the teaser of the film is expected to drop soon.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa | Image: Pushpa The Movie/X

Pushpa 2 fiery teaser loading soon

According to social media buzz, the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule is expected to be out in April, four months before the film's grand release. This will give a good time span to the makers to put the word out for the action drama. According to reports, the fiery teaser of Pushpa 2 will b released on April 8, his birthday. This is a special year for Allu Arjun, given he has completed 21 years in the film industry. With the release of Pushpa 2, the highest-grossing film in Allu Arjun's career, 2024 could turn out to be all the more special for him.

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude on completing 21 years in film industry

Allu Arjun's debut film Gangotri released 21 years ago on March 28. As he completed a little over two decades in the film industry, he expressed his gratitude to his fans and promised that there is much more in store for them.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram

On X (formerly Twitter), the DJ star wrote, "It’s a very spl day today 🖤 . My 1st movie #Gangotri was released today in 2003 & today I am launching my Wax statue at #madametussauds dubai . It’s been an unforgettable journey of 21 years . I am grateful to each and every one of you in this journey & special thanks to my Fans (ARMY) for their ardent love & support . Hoping to make you all more proud in years to come . Ever Grateful & Humbled (sic)."