×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Pushpa 2 Fiery Teaser Out On Allu Arjun's Birthday? Social Media Abuzz With Rumours

According to reports, Pushpa 2 teaser will be releasing on Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pushpa 2 is one of the most-awaited movies this year. The film starring Allu Arjun in the title role is set for August 15 release and is expected to be a big winner at the box office in India and internationally. While the team has been hard at work shooting for the pan-India project, an update about the film's promotional material is awaited by the fans. According to reports, the teaser of the film is expected to drop soon.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa | Image: Pushpa The Movie/X 

Pushpa 2 fiery teaser loading soon

According to social media buzz, the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule is expected to be out in April, four months before the film's grand release. This will give a good time span to the makers to put the word out for the action drama. According to reports, the fiery teaser of Pushpa 2 will b released on April 8, his birthday. This is a special year for Allu Arjun, given he has completed 21 years in the film industry. With the release of Pushpa 2, the highest-grossing film in Allu Arjun's career, 2024 could turn out to be all the more special for him.

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude on completing 21 years in film industry

Allu Arjun's debut film Gangotri released 21 years ago on March 28. As he completed a little over two decades in the film industry, he expressed his gratitude to his fans and promised that there is much more in store for them.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram

On X (formerly Twitter), the DJ star wrote, "It’s a very spl day today 🖤 . My 1st movie #Gangotri was released today in 2003 & today I am launching my Wax statue at #madametussauds dubai . It’s been an unforgettable journey of 21 years . I am grateful to each and every one of you in this journey & special thanks to my Fans (ARMY) for their ardent love & support . Hoping to make you all more proud in years to come . Ever Grateful & Humbled (sic)."

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's brain fade

a few seconds ago
Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

4 minutes ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

5 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

12 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

13 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

13 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

13 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

15 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

18 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

20 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

21 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

22 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

28 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

43 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

an hour ago
Crew posters

Crew Review

an hour ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo