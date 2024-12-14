Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 10: ₹40 Crore Second Saturday Takes Biz Near ₹500 Crore

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been minting big money at the box office. The business of the movie is being driven by its Hindi collections, which are headed above the ₹500 crore mark by the end of the second weekend on Sunday. This in itself is an incredible feat. According to estimates, the second Saturday or day 10 collections of the movie in Hindi were above ₹40 crore, a record for a Hindi movie.

Pushpa 2 entered the ₹1000 crore club in worldwide figures in just 6 days | Image: X

Pushpa 2 nears ₹500 crore mark in Hindi

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2 collected ₹27 crore on its second Friday in Hindi. According to early estimates, the biz witnessed a jump and the figures crossed the ₹40 crore mark on the second Saturday. At this pace, the collections in the second weekend will easily cross the ₹110 crore mark as the numbers will witness a further boost on Sunday.

Allu Arjun in a poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: X

This is historic as Pushpa 2 will become the only Hindi film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in its second weekend. The second weekend numbers will certainly beat Stree 2.

Pushpa 2 to beat all Hindi releases in second weekend

According to Sacnilk, Sunday numbers of Pushpa 2 in Hindi are expected to touch ₹50 crore. This is projected to take the second weekend collections of the film to ₹115+ crore nett. These collections are way ahead of Stree 2's second weekend figures of ₹92 crore, Gadar 2 (₹90.50 crore), Animal (₹87.50 crore) and Jawan (₹82.50 crore).

Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna | Image: X