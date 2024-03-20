×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s Look As Srivalli Leaked, Photos Go Viral

Pushpa 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna | Image:Rashmika Mandanna FC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
  1. Rashmika Mandanna headlines the Allu Arjun starrer movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress shot to nationwide fame for her portrayal of Srivalli, the love interest of protagonist Pushpa Raj. Photos and videos of the actress from the film’s shoot are doing rounds on social media. 

Rashmika Mandanna’s look as Srivalli goes viral on social media 

Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule in Andhra Pradesh. In the video, the actress can be seen dressed in the look of Srivalli. In the viral videos, the actress could be seen sporting a sindoor and looked like a new bride. 

Rashmika could be seen in a red saree. She also decked up in gold jewellery. Following the shoot, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the location. Sharing that they shot a temple scene, the actress posted a picture of an earthen lamp and wrote in the caption, “Done for the day!!! Today we shot at this temple called Yaganti temple. The history of this place is amazing. And the love..the people..the place and something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing #pushpa2therule.” 

A screengrab of Rashmika Mandanna's story | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram 

Allu Arjun teases Pushpa 3 

While the sequel to Pushpa is still in the works, Allu Arjun teased a third instalment in the franchise at the Berlinale. The actor had said, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup."

While there have been rumours about a third instalment in the franchise and whether or not one is planned, Allu Arjun's statement has clarified the situation. The reports doing the rounds of the internet, however, clarified that these two films were considering August 15 for a release on the contingency of Pushpa 2 being delayed, which has now been confirmed to be a false alarm.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

a minute ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

3 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

5 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

5 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

5 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

6 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

7 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

8 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

9 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

11 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

14 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

14 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

15 minutes ago
Six Best Zodiac Signs Known For Their Parenting Prowess

Zodiac Signs As Parents

16 minutes ago
Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

18 minutes ago
sita soren

Sita Soren joins BJP

18 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's jersey for IPL 2024

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo