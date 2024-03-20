Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s Look As Srivalli Leaked, Photos Go Viral

Rashmika Mandanna headlines the Allu Arjun starrer movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress shot to nationwide fame for her portrayal of Srivalli, the love interest of protagonist Pushpa Raj. P hotos and videos of the actress from the film’s shoot are doing rounds on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna’s look as Srivalli goes viral on social media

Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule in Andhra Pradesh. In the video, the actress can be seen dressed in the look of Srivalli. In the viral videos, the actress could be seen sporting a sindoor and looked like a new bride.

Rashmika could be seen in a red saree. She also decked up in gold jewellery. Following the shoot, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the location. Sharing that they shot a temple scene, the actress posted a picture of an earthen lamp and wrote in the caption, “Done for the day!!! Today we shot at this temple called Yaganti temple. The history of this place is amazing. And the love..the people..the place and something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing #pushpa2therule.”

A screengrab of Rashmika Mandanna's story | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Allu Arjun teases Pushpa 3

While the sequel to Pushpa is still in the works, Allu Arjun teased a third instalment in the franchise at the Berlinale. The actor had said, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup."

While there have been rumours about a third instalment in the franchise and whether or not one is planned, Allu Arjun's statement has clarified the situation. The reports doing the rounds of the internet, however, clarified that these two films were considering August 15 for a release on the contingency of Pushpa 2 being delayed, which has now been confirmed to be a false alarm.