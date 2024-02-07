English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Pushpa 2: Segment Of Allu Arjun Film To Be Shot In Japan? Here's What We Know

Pushpa 2 finds itself in the midst of rumours speculating a potential Christmas 2024 release as opposed to its long-slated date of August 15.

Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun | Image:X
Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his next cinematic outing, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel to the uber-successful Sukumar helmed pan-India project Pushpa: The Rise which released back in 2021, the film is arguably one of the most awaited releases for the year. As per the latest update, the cast and crew of the film will soon be heading to Japan for their next schedule.

Pushpa 2 to feature a Japan segment?


The makers of Pushpa 2 are nearing the completion of their film which is slated for a release on August 15. As per the latest update, the Sukumar directorial will feature a crucial Japan segment which makes up for an integral part of the plot. As per a Gulte report, the storyline of Pushpa 2 will see Allu Arjun's titular character take charge the ring leader of an international mafia syndicate that deals with redsanders.

To add authenticity to the story, the makers have now reportedly zeroed in on a Japan schedule which will commence soon after the schedule currently underway is wrapped up. The storyline of the film will reportedly also see an international actor join the cast as one of the villains. Pushpa 2's current schedule is underway in Hyderabad.

Has Pushpa 2 been delayed?


off late, the internet has been abuzz with rumours of Pushpa 2 not releasing on its long-slated date of August 15. The speculations were fueled by the fact that the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara - originally slated for an April 5 release - was eyeing a potential delay which would land its eventual release in or around the country's Independence Day celebrations.

While there is no official update on Devara, the makers of Pushpa 2 recently released a 200 day countdown, which indirectly affirmed that the Allu Arjun starrer is well on track to release on Independence day.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 20:27 IST

