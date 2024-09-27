Published 00:05 IST, September 28th 2024

Pushpa 2: Rajamouli Visits Sets Of Allu Arjun Starrer, Poses With Director Sukumar For 'Iconic' Pic

Directed and written by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6 this year.