Pushpa 2: Rajamouli Visits Sets Of Allu Arjun Starrer, Poses With Director Sukumar For 'Iconic' Pic
Directed and written by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6 this year.
Sukumar and SS Rajamouli on sets of Pushpa 2 | Image: Instagram
