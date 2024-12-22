Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Netizens Trend #StopCheapPoliticsOnAlluArjun After Protesters Vandalise Actor's House

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun is facing a severe backlash reportedly from Osmania University members over the death of a woman and her son injured at a stampede outside Sandhya Theatre on December 4. Several videos and photos have been going viral on the Internet that show them vandalising the property of Allu Arjun and breaking into his Jubilee Hills residence. The situation has been taken under control after police arrested around 8 individuals and issued a warning. Soon after the incident went viral #StopCheapPoliticsOnAlluArjun started trending on X (formerly Twitter). The fans have come out in support and asked the authorities to take serious action against them.

Fans extend support to Allu Arjun after activists vandalise Pushpa 2 actor's house

Several netizens have shared the video on X asking the authorities, including Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to take serious action against the people who broke into the actor's house and vandalised his property. A user wrote, "We request you to take serious action against the goons who attacked Allu Arjun’s house, Honorable CM Sir. #StopCheapPoliticsOnALLUARJUN." Another shared the photos of activists arrested in connection to the stone pelting incident and claimed that they are seemingly close to Revanth Reddy. "Stone Pelters on Allu Arjun's house are relaxing with phones in police station. What a shame," wrote a fan page.

Another user also shared a similar photo and wrote, "Seriously, this is a police station? The attackers of Allu Arjun's house are relaxing and casually using their mobiles without any fear. This is the biggest joke on law and order!"

Another user hinted at a conspiracy, "It's clear that attack isn't for justice they really don't care about revathi and her family they just need to frame Allu Arjun."

Dhanush fans wrote, "None Of The Political Leaders With FIRs Were Arrested In Telangana. They Don't Have Guts To Arrest Political Leaders Responsible For Accidents That Happen Because Of Bad Roads. Govt Has To Stop Targetting AA. D Fans Stand With AA In This Hard Times."

Several users simply dropped, "Stand strong Allu Arjun".

What did the protesters demand from Allu Arjun?

Outside the actor's house, the protesters threw stones and tomatoes at Allu Arjun's residence and demanded ₹1 Crore compensation for Revanthi's family.