Pushpa 2 Surpasses Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, KGF, Achieves THIS Rare Feat At Box Office

Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After significant delays, the Allu Arjun starrer is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 5 with select premiere shows on December 4. The advanced booking opened on December 1, and has been off to a staggering start. The movie has registered records in its name even before its release.

Pushpa 2 becomes the fastest film to sell a million tickets on BookMyShow

The excitement and anticipation around blockbusters have always been high among fans. A frenzy was witnessed upon the release of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD earlier this year. Before this, films like Baahubali 2, Stree 2, Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, Devara, Salaar and several others registered massive bookings in pre-sales itself. However, the Pushpa 2 craze seems to have gone beyond.

The demand for Pushpa 2: The Rule tickets has been soaring ever since the advance booking channels opened. As per reports, the Allu Arjun starrer actioner has sold over a million tickets within a few hours. With this, the film has achieved the feat of becoming the fastest movie to sell over a million tickets ever. Several media reports have cited Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, “Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest movie to surpass the 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, crossing Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and K.G.F.: Chapter 2. Fans rushed to get their tickets booked, on BookMyShow, across the country with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune leading the charge."

DYK what Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and Animal have in common?

Baahubali 2 and Animal were both blockbuster films which became the talking point during the year of their release. In fact, the SS Rajamouli directorial remains the box-office record holder in several categories. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted an interesting similarity between Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Prabhas' Baahubali and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Animal, Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 were all released on a non-holiday | Image: IMDb