Updated April 11th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Fahadh Faasil Spills The Beans About His Role In Allu Arjun Starrer

It is anticipated that in Pushpa 2, there will be a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist in 2021 Pushpa.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa, Fahadh Faasil
A still from Pushpa | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham has hit the theatres today, April 11. Ahead of the release, Faasil attended a press meet where he was asked about his future projects. He also answered questions related to his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor, who will be reprising the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, was asked about the second installment.

Fahadh Faasil shares details about his role in Pushpa 2

Answering the question, the actor shared that in the sequel, his character follows a different and "much more interesting track" and promised that the character arc is something that the fans will enjoy.

It is anticipated that in the upcoming sequel, there will have a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise in 2021.

Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar in the second teaser of Pushpa

A few days ago, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, makers unveiled the second teaser that shows the actor in a powerful avatar exuding swag and intensity in every shot. To top things off, DSP’s music complimented the teaser with its intense beats and heart-racing background music.

The teaser featured the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a 4-day festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana.

Director Sukumar has recreated the festival in the film and the teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence where Allu Arjun dressed in a saree can be seen bashing goons. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and the colour play that the director has beautifully portrayed.  

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will hit the theatres on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

