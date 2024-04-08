Advertisement

Finally the much-awaited teaser of Pushpa: The Rule is here and as usual it has blown the minds of viewers with Allu Arjun's swag. Moreover, its sheer grandeur, colours and scale have taken the second teaser a notch higher. The teaser has been unveiled on the occasion of Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday.

(A still from Pushpa: The Rule teaser | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube)

The teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4 day festival.

Allu Arjun waves at his fans outside his house in Hyderabad

Continuing the ritual, Allu Arjun stepped outside his house to greet his fans at past midnight. In the viral video, he can be seen waving and greeting the fans with folded hands. In the background, the crowd can be seen cheering for the actor and wishing him "Happy Birthday". The actor can seen in a printed shirt paired with white pants. Some videos show that the whole street leading up to his house was filled with fans holding gifts and cameras, waiting to catch one glimpse of the actor.

