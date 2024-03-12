×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Praises Youngsters For Embracing Indian Culture: We Are Starting To Own It

In a chat show, the actor mentioned how he feels that the youngsters are owning the Indian culture and proudly showing it off.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun in Pushpa
Allu Arjun in Pushpa | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Allu Arjun is busy working on a lot of projects and his highly-anticipated upcoming movie, Pushpa 2 is slated to release in August. The actor was recently present at a chat show where he spoke about the importance of Indian culture. He was all praises for the current generation and their ability to embrace and accept the beauty of India’s rich heritage.

Allu Arjun on Indian culture

The actor and his family are firm believers in promoting Indian culture, with festivals at the epicenter of many celebrations. In the chat show, Allu Arjun said, "I have seen that youngsters are liking their culture more, they are celebrating their festivals even more. They are dressing up in their culture, they are eating food, and also looking rich in culture. We are starting to own it up."

Allu Arjun with his family | Image: Instagram

Continuing on the same note, he said  "Somehow we come from a generation who feel little apologetic about owning who we are. I think that is rapidly changing and I think celebrities and even the media have got a huge role and responsibility in projecting our culture. We should own our culture"

Advertisement

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 - The Rule to get bigger and better

Pushpa 2 - The Rule poster | Image: Instagram

The national-award winning Pushpa franchise is getting bigger and better this year with a sequel lined up in August. The movie will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the main leads and a few names have been doing the rounds as cameo roles. As per 123Telugu, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play a cameo role in the Allu Arjun starrer. Sanjay Dutt has earlier featured in Yash starrer KGF as the villain. Actress Janhvi Kapoor is also rumoured to feature in a dance number with Allu Arjun and if it is anything like Oo Antava, it will be a sure shot chartbuster. 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

12 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

42 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Who is Nayab Saini, Likely To Take Over as New Haryana CM

    Politics News7 minutes ago

  2. All You Need To Know About Chhau, Eastern India's Traditional Folk Dance

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  3. Supreme Court Halts Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 & 9 in Karnataka | Deta

    Education10 minutes ago

  4. How To Celebrate Pet-friendly Holi With Your Furry Friends

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  5. Odisha: Nitin Gadkari Sanctions NH Projects Worth Rs 374 Crore

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo