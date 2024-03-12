Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Praises Youngsters For Embracing Indian Culture: We Are Starting To Own It

Advertisement

Allu Arjun is busy working on a lot of projects and his highly-anticipated upcoming movie, Pushpa 2 is slated to release in August. The actor was recently present at a chat show where he spoke about the importance of Indian culture. He was all praises for the current generation and their ability to embrace and accept the beauty of India’s rich heritage.

Allu Arjun on Indian culture

The actor and his family are firm believers in promoting Indian culture, with festivals at the epicenter of many celebrations. In the chat show, Allu Arjun said, "I have seen that youngsters are liking their culture more, they are celebrating their festivals even more. They are dressing up in their culture, they are eating food, and also looking rich in culture. We are starting to own it up."

Continuing on the same note, he said "Somehow we come from a generation who feel little apologetic about owning who we are. I think that is rapidly changing and I think celebrities and even the media have got a huge role and responsibility in projecting our culture. We should own our culture"

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 - The Rule to get bigger and better

The national-award winning Pushpa franchise is getting bigger and better this year with a sequel lined up in August. The movie will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the main leads and a few names have been doing the rounds as cameo roles. As per 123Telugu, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play a cameo role in the Allu Arjun starrer. Sanjay Dutt has earlier featured in Yash starrer KGF as the villain. Actress Janhvi Kapoor is also rumoured to feature in a dance number with Allu Arjun and if it is anything like Oo Antava, it will be a sure shot chartbuster.