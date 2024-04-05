Updated April 5th, 2024 at 11:17 IST
Pushpa The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna As Srivalli Looks Graceful In New Poster
Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule, sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa.
A poster of Pushpa. | Image:mythriofficial/Instagram
On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's 28th birthday, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule shared a beautiful poster of the actress on their social media handles.
Published April 5th, 2024 at 11:17 IST
