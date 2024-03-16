×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Raja Saab Aims For Sankranti 2025 Release, To Clash With Vishwambhara, Good Bad Ugly?

If Raja Saab releases during Sankranti 2025, the film will clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly and Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raja Saab
Raja Saab | Image:IMDb
The Raja Saab starring Prabhas is an upcoming Telugu-language film helmed by Maruthi. Apart from Prabhas, the movie will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Malavika Mohanan, in prominent roles. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that The Raja Saab is aiming for a Sankranti release.

 

Raja Saab poster | Image: X

 

Raja Saab to release during Sankranti 2025

As per a report by Gulte, The Raja Saab makers want to release the film during Sankranti 2025 as they believe moviegoers love to watch a film released during festivals. "As it is a festival movie loved by families, the makers think Sankranti release is the best," Gulte quoted.

However, if The Raja Saab releases during Sankranti 2025, the film will clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly and Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara. The shooting of Good Bad Ugly will begin in June 2024 and is scheduled to release on the occasion of Pongal 2025. Meanwhile, Vishwambhara is set to hit the big screens on January 20, 2025. The film stars Chiranjeevi and Trisha in lead roles.

Vishwambhara poster | Image: IMDb
Good Bad Ugly | Image: IMDb

 

All about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab which is being produced by People's Media Factory under the banner of TG Vishwa Prasad, is accompanied by music from Thaman. With key actors like Prabhas, the film's genre remains speculative, but it is poised to offer a full-length, entertaining role for the actor.

Prabhas is simultaneously working on multiple projects, including the eagerly anticipated science fiction dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, scheduled for a worldwide release on May 9. Kalki 2898 AD will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The first look of Prabhas in The Raja Saab, released during the Sankranthi festival. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

