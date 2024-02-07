Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Rajadhani Files Trailer: 600 Real-life Farmers Come Together To Highlight Their Challenges In Film

The official trailer of film Rajadhani Files, is now out. The Telugu language film interestingly features hundreds of real-life farmers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajadhani Files
Rajadhani Files | Image:TeluguOne/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Telugu film industry has been continuously making its mark in the country through the unique lineup of projects coming through from it. The latest in this regard is the film Rajadhani Files. The most interesting facet of the film is that 600 original farmers have come together to feature in the film.

Rajadhani Files trailer out

The official trailer of Rajadhani Files is now out. Directed by Bhanu, the film will feature actors Akilan and Veena in their acting debuts. The film features an ensemble cast led by Vinodh Kumar and Vani Viswanath, also starring Pavan, Shanmukh, Vishal, Madhu, Ajayratnam, Ankitha Takour, and Amrutha Chowdary.

The most notable factor about the film, however, is the fact that it will also feature 600 real-life farmers, coming together on-screen. Not just the farmers, but 100 farmers' children have also banded together for the same. Slated for a February 15 release, Rajadhani Files has been produced by Kantamaneni Ravishankar. The film is being presented by Himabindu. Manisharma has composed the music for Rajadhani Files. The film is inspired from the Amaravati issue.

Indian cinema has a strong legacy spotlighting farmers

1957 cult film, Mother India, brought to the forefront the theme in question, also emerging as India's first Academy Awards submission. Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin (1953) bagged a win at the Cannes Film Festival, also being honoured with an all-India certificate of merit and National Film Award. Shyam Bengal's Manthan, which released in 1976, was incidentally produced by 5,00,000 farmers from Gujarat.

2001 film Lagaan, is arguably among the most popular names in this roundup, also bagging an Academy Award nomination the same year for its poignant storytelling. 2021 film Bhoomi, directed by Lakshman, highlighted the unqiue methods of organic farming adopted by farmers in congruence with technology. Other films with a similar theme, worthy of a mention, are, Naya Daur (1957) and Upkar (1967).

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

