Lokesh Kanagaraj has undoubtedly built his own brand of cinema, presenting his heroes in a manner which caters to the aspirations of the audience. The latest big name to join this list is none other than Rajinikanth. Their upcoming project - tentatively titled Thalaivar 171 - was announced last year and is easily one of the most awaited projects of this year. Fresh information with regards to its cast has now come through.

Nagarjuna to feature in Thalaivar 171?



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Nagarjuna has been approached by Lokesh Kanagaraj to star in Thalaivar 171. These set of speculations come shortly before the film's official title announcement, slated for Monday April 22. There however, has been no official confirmation thus far, on Nagarjuna's reported involvement in the film. If true, Thalaivar 171 will see Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth join forces on screen after a period of 32 years. For the unversed, the duo last starred together in 1991 release Shanti Kranti. The actor is currently busy filming for Sekhar Kammula's Kubera.

Separately, the shoot for Thalaivar 171 will only begin once Rajinikanth has wrapped up filming for Vettaiyan, which was previously titled Thalaivar 170 and is being helmed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film will notably feature Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan unite on screen, also after a period of 32 years and counting, considering their last project together was 1991 release, Hum.

Ranveer Singh has reportedly been approached for Thalaivar 171



If reports are to be believed, Thalaivar 171 will make for a rather star-studded affair. Not only is it being led by Rajinikanth but now Nagarjuna too may be starring in the film. Prior to these reports, there was significant buzz over Ranveer Singh having been approached by Lokesh Kanagaraj to play a pivotal role in the film.

If true, not only will Ranveer Singh be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth but will also soon, be marking his Telugu acting debut.