Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are currently enjoying quality time with their loved ones. The couple is currently vacationing in Thailand with their daughter Klin. Now, a photo from their trip is going viral on social media.

Ram Charan celebrates Easter in Thailand

The official Instagram handle for Ram Charan and Upasana's pet Rhyme shared a picture wishing fans a Happy Easter and writing, "Happy Easter Sunday, adults only pic! Ok!" In the image, Upasana and Ram can be seen posing with their other friends. On March 30, several photos and videos of Ram Charan along with his family surfaced online. The actor, his wife Upasana Konidela, and their infant daughter Klin Kaara were snapped at the airport.

Ram Charan and Upasana in Thailand | Image: Instagram

Ram Charan celebrates birthday at Tirupati temple

Earlier this week Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday. On the special occasion, the actor, along with his family visited the Tirupati Balaji temple in Telangana. On the wee hours of March 27, Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana and daughter sought blessings of the almighty.

Ramcharan at Tirumala Tirupati to celebrate his Birthday with his wife & daughter ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/W00emQhjo2 — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0)

The RRR actor’s birthday was celebrated in a frenzy by his fans as well. On the occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, his fans took to the streets to celebrate the special day. In a video, his fans can be seen dancing on the road with the actor's poster in hand. A group of people who follow the actor also celebrated by bursting crackers next to life-sized posters of the Game Changer actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani. The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.