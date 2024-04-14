×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Ram Charan Conferred With Honorary Doctrate In Literature From Vels University | Watch

During the press conference, Vice Chancellor K.Ganesh revealed that despite Ram Charan's hectic schedule, he chose to personally accept the doctorate.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan file photo
Ram Charan file photo | Image:@TweetRamCharan/X
Ram Charan received an honorary doctorate in literature from the Vels University in Chennai on Saturday, April 13. The actor was also the chief guest at the university's graduation ceremony. Several photos and videos from the event went viral on social media.

Ram Charan awarded honorary doctorate in literature

Along with Ram Charan, the university honoured Dr. P Veeramuthuvel -- the Project Coordinator at Chandrayaan, Dr. GSK Velu -- the Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare, and Achanta Sharath Kamal -- a table tennis player and Padma Shri recipient. TG Sitharam -- Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education also attended the event as the chief guest.

 

 

A statement released by the university called the honorary doctorate to Ram Charan  a “recognition of his outstanding contributions to the film industry and society at large.” It also said, “Vels University is honoured to recognise Mr. Ram Charan’s exemplary achievements and contributions. By conferring upon him the honorary doctorate degree, the university acknowledges his stellar achievements in the film industry and his unwavering commitment to social service, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their dreams while making a positive impact on society.”

 

Ram Charan gets honoured | Image: @TweetRamCharan/X

 

Previous recipients of this recognition have been Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Director Shankar among others.

Ram Charan expresses gratitude

During the press conference, Vice Chancellor K. Ganesh revealed that despite Ram Charan's hectic schedule, he chose to personally accept the doctorate after being invited by the university. Ram Charan addressed the audience in Tamil and expressed his gratitude to the university for honouring him, saying that receiving a doctorate was beyond his expectations. He dedicated the award to his directors, co-stars, audiences, fans, and everyone else who supported him along the way.

Published April 14th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

