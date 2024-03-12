×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Ram Charan Reacts After RRR Takes The Centre Stage At Oscars Again

Oscars 2024: The song Naatu Naatu, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was played during the presentation of the Best Original Song award at the Academy Awards.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan
Ram Charan | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
Ram Charan and Jr NTR earned global recognition after their hit film RRR secured an Oscar nomination in 2023. The movie's hit song Naatu Naatu went to the Oscars and conquered by winning in the Best Original Song category. Fast forward to March 2024, the movie found itself in the spotlight again at the Dolby Theatre In Los Angeles. Soon after, it created a heavy wave on the internet with Indians hailing the move. Now, Ram Charan has also reacted on the same.

How did Ram Charan react after the RRR song took centre stage at the Oscars again?

The song Naatu Naatu was played during the presentation of the Best Original Song award, the track played on the big screen as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announced the winner. This was the Academy's homage not only to Naatu Naatu but also to RRR's climax action sequence.

(A file photo of Ram Charan | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Ram Charan | Image: Instagram)

 

Now, reacting to the same, Ram Charan took to his Instagram Stories and re-shared the video. He wrote, "Real surprise!! On the Oscars stage again!! What an honour!! @theacademy".

 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

 

All you need to know about RRR's domination at last year's international award ceremonies

Not just at the Oscars, the movie won several awards at the last year's award ceremonies. Starting with the Critics Choice Awards, RRR won both the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song awards for Naatu Naatu. Followed by its win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles where the song also won the Best Song award.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR portrayed the roles of unsung heroes Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Set in British-occupied India, the movie showcased the bravery of these iconic characters. In addition to the lead stars, the movie also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, in key roles.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

