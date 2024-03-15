×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's RC16 Title Hides Clues About Its Plot?

Ram Charan was last seen in the globally acclaimed RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial which brought home an Oscar. Charan is currently filming for two projects.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan
Ram Charan | Image:X
Ram Charan is currently gearing up for the release of two back to back projects - Game Changer and RC 16. While Game Changer is on the last leg of its filming, the project has been through an insurmountable number of delays with a potential release being significantly postponed. RC 16 on the other hand, has been going on smoothly with a major update doing the rounds of the internet.

Makers of RC 16 locks its title?


The first look of RC 16 was announced last year. More recently, producer Boney Kapoor shared how daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be featuring opposite Ram Charan in the film. Off late, rumours have been doing the rounds of the internet, suggesting that the makers of the film have already locked in the title for the same. As per a recent Gulte report, RC 16 will reportedly be christened Peddi.

For the unversed, Peddi, is a Telugu term referring to an old or respected man - this could very well be indicative of the premise of the project. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi will mark the director's second collaboration with Ram Charan - the two previously collaborated on 2018 action thriller Rangasthalam. Peddi is being bankrolled by the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film is being composed by AR Rahman. Incidentally, the film will mark Janhvi Kapoor's second Telugu film after her industry debut in the yet to release Devara, opposite Jr NTR.

What is the update on Game Changer?


For the unversed, Shankar Shanmugham's Game Changer has been in the works for a while. The film will feature Ram Charan opposite Kiara Advani. The two have previously worked together in 2019 film Vineya Vidheya Rama. Much of Game Changer's delays has been attributed (as per conjecture) to the director's focus on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 which is reportedly eyeing a mid-April release.

Game Changer on the other hand is now eying a September 2024 release. 

