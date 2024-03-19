×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal Starrer Magadheera To Re-release On THIS date

Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli, starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres in 2009.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Magadheera
Magadheera | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Ram Charan is just days away from turning 39. The actor who enjoys a massive fandom across the globe gained popularity after the release of his 2009 film Magadheera. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and also starred actress Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

Now, after almost 15 years, the makers of the film are all set to re-release the film on the actor's birthday eve on March 26. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time in Telugu. Apart from the lead stars, the film also starred Srihari, Dev Gill, and Sunil among others.

What do we know about Magadheera's re-release?

The film will hit the theatres in the Telugu states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on the eve of Ram Charan's birthday.

This is not the first time when the 2009 film was re-released. Last year as well, the film hit the theatres in the Telugu states on the occasion of the RRR star's birthday on March 27.

What is Magadheera all about?

The film revolves around a warrior who is reincarnated 400 years later after attempting to save the princess and the kingdom, who also dies. He then returns to fight all odds.

Years later, Ram Charan collaborated with SS Rajamouli for the film RRR. This witnessed the reunion of music composer MM Keeravani and script writer Vijayendra Prasad who also were part of the Magadheera team. Prasad is the father of Rajamouli.

On Ram Charan's birthday, updates about his upcoming films can be expected. The date and teaser of the much-awaited film Game Changer can be announced. Apart from this, new film announcements are also expected. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

