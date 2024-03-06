×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Ram Charan Starrer Game Changer's First Song Jaragandi To Release On Actor's Birthday: Report

Ahead of Game Changer's release, the makers are expected to release songs from the movie, including track Jaragandi whose 30-second clip was previously leaked.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaragandi
Jaragandi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, will make its theatrical debut sometime later this year. Ahead of its release, the makers are expected to release a couple of songs from the movie, including Jaragandi whose 30-second clip was leaked online last year. The song was widely well-received by the fans and created a buzz of excitement for the upcoming movie. According to recent report, the track will be unveiled by the Game Changers team on Ram Charan’s birthday, which falls on March 27. 

Ram Charan to get birthday gift from Game Changers makers

As per Pinkvilla, Game Changers’ first song from its album will release on March 27. The source said, “There is a lot of excitement among fans of Ram Charan as his birthday approaches and makers felt that Charan's birthday is a perfect time to kickstart with the promotions," revealed a source.

 

What is Game Changer all about?

Game Changer is said to be a political thriller. The film will mark the Telugu debut of director S Shankar. Written by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film will also star Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar among others. The film was announced in February 2021, it has been over three years ever since.

Recently, during the premiere of one of the Telugu films, producer Dil Raju during an interaction with the media revealed that the film will mostly be released in September. Now, it needs to be seen if the makers reveal the film's release date on the actor's birthday. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

