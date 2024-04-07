Ram Charan's Game Changer To Clash With Kartik Aaryan Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On Diwali?

Advertisement

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is one of the most anticipated pan-India films to be coming out this year. The makers have been hard at work to complete the political thriller in time after it has been delayed several times. While producer Dil Raju has confirmed that the film, directed by Shankar, will release before the end of this year. a new report has suggested that the makers are planning to release it on Diwali.

Game Changer poster | Image: Ram Charan/X

Will Game Changer release on Diwali?

According to a report in Gulte, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer might release on Diwali. Billed as a political thriller, with the RRR star reportedly essaying the role of an IPS officer, the Shankar directorial was rumoured to be hitting the big screens on October 2, but it seems like the makers have thought to post it by several weeks.

If Game Changer is releasing on Diwali, it might clash with Bollywood biggie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan.

Game Changer song raises anticipation from the film

On Ram Charan's 39th birthday, the makers of Game Changer dropped the first single Jaragandi. Ram Charan shared a vibrant poster of the song, where the actor looked dapper in a bright purple kurta, holding a book in his hand. It has Jaragandi Out Now written on it.

In the film, Ram Charan will be seen playing a powerful role of father and son. Game Changer promises to be a thrilling political drama. It will be released in Telugu and Tamil. The film is also the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara, who have previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Game Changer also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra and Rajeev Kanakala.