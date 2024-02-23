Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Ram Charan's Game Changer To Feature Pawan Kalyan But There's A Twist

Game Changer is filming at a brisk pace and is eyeing Later 2024 or early 2025 release. The pan-India film, also starring Kiara Advani, is directed by Shankar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Game Changer cast
Game Changer | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ram Charan's Game Changer has been facing delays for a while now. While there is no official confirmation regarding its release date, the makers are reportedly planning a worldwide release on October 2 or Dussehra, later this year. The storyline and Ram Charan's character in the film has been a source of immense speculation and now a new reports has shed light on another aspect of the plot.

Game Changer poster | Image: IMDb

Real-life actor inspires this character in Ram Charan's Game Changer  

According to Gulte, Ram Charan plays Ram Nandan, who serves as an Election Officer in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. Reports are doing around that the film has a fictitious role of an honest politician, which has its inspiration drawn from the acts and shades of Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena president. The story is expected to highlight the Chief Election Commission’s efforts in bringing transparency to the electoral system, while the fictional role of this honest politician will shine the light on Pawan Kalyan.

File photo of Pawan Kalyan | Image: Pawan Kalyan Fans/X

Ram Charan preps for RC16, to wrap up Game Changer shoot soon

Ram Charan is gearing up to wrap up shooting for the Shankar directed Game Changer. While he has simultaneously started prepping up for RC16, directed by Buchi Babu and also starring Janhvi Kapoor, a report in Pinkvilla stated that Ram Charan is currently shooting for high-octane action sequences for Game Changer.

"The makers are on the verge of shoot completion as Ram Charan has geared up to shoot some larger-than-life sequences at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Action choreographer duo Anbariv and art director Avinash Kolla are at work. The team is now gearing up to wrap up the shoot and move into post-production. Ram Charan also wants to wrap up Hyderabad schedule of Game Changer by March 2 before jumping on the next," revealed a source.

Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani. This movie marks her 2nd collaboration with Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 16:43 IST

