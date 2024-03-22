×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Ram Charan Shares Photos With Janhvi Kapoor From The Sets Of RC16

Ram Charan is looking forward to working with Janhvi Kapoor and the crew for his upcoming highly anticipated film RC16.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan
Ram Charan with Janhvi Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently busy with their upcoming highly anticipated film RC16. On Thursday, Ram Charan shared photos from the sets where they were seen discussing their film.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor join the team meeting of RC16

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan shared a set of two photos featuring him with Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, Pushpa director Sukumar and Boney Kapoor. The second image is a candid photo of the RRR actor and Janhvi. For the meet session, the actor can be seen in a pink oversized T-shirt paired with white pants, while Janvi dons a white crop top with cream-coloured pants. "Looking forward to #RC16 ! !" read his caption.

 

 

Soon after he dropped the photos, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Another BLOCK BUSTER waiting for GLOBAL STAR " Another wrote, "All the best Anna". a user wrote, "Wow brother wow your timing.”

What do we know about RC16?

RC16 has been in the news since the makers announced the movie.  A sports-based rural film went on the floors on Wednesday after a special puja ceremony graced by Chiranjeevi. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared an array of pictures from the sets. The pictures feature Ram Charan, his father and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, and Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, along with the other crew members.

 

 

RC16 marks Janhvi's second film in the Telugu film industry after her debut movie Devara: Part 1, which also featured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Ram Charan's fellow RRR star, NTR Jr.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has been shooting for Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shankar, the film is slated to release this year.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:14 IST

