Ram Charan Starrer Game Changer's Release Date To Be Unveiled On This Date?
Ram Charan starrer Game Changer has been in the making for a couple of years now. The makers have now decided to reveal the film's release date.
Ram Charan starrer Game Changer has been in the news for quite some time now, mostly due to the multiple delays that the film has seen ever since its announcement. There were also speculations that S Shankar is prioritising Indian 2 over Game Changer. Though the reasons behind the delay weren't addressed officially, it seems that the makers are finally ready to announce the Telugu drama's release date. The film produced by Dil Raju also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.
