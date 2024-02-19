Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Pawan Kalyan Add Star Power To Hyderabad Wedding

An extravagant wedding was graced by the presence of JanaSena leader and Power Star Pawan Kalyan, along with his nephew Ram Charan and his wife Upasana.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
One of Hyderabad's biggest star-studded events took place on Sunday night, February 18 and many well-known people graced the occasion. An extravagant wedding was graced by the presence of JanaSena leader and Power Star Pawan Kalyan, along with his nephew Ram Charan. 

Celebs at star-studded wedding

Prominent people like Lakshmi Manchu, Namrata Shirodkar (Mahesh Babu's wife), and Upasana Konidela (the wife of Ram Charan, who is also an entrepreneur) attended the coveted event. Pawan Kalyan wore a white kurta and pants as he attended the event with his other party members. 

 

 

Upasana and Ram Charan were seen together dressed for the occasion. While the RRR star showed up in a white shirt and pants, Upasana dazzled in a red saree. Namrata looked elegant in a violet suit. 

 

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

