Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 7th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Ram Charan, Upasana, Klin Kaara Visit Elephant Rescue Camp, Share Adorable Family Photo

Ram Charan's photo with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara from their recent Thailand vacation is going viral on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan
Ram Charan | Image:alwaysrhyme/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ram Charan and Upasana recently went on a vacation to Thailand. Days after their return, a photo of the actor along with his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara is going viral on social media. In the photo, the family can be seen bathing a baby elephant.

Picture credit: alwaysrhyme/Instagram

Ram Charan with family bathes an elephant

On Sunday, the official Instagram account of Upasana's pet dog Rhyme shared a couple of photos. One of the photos featured the actor along with his daughter and wife. Dressed in casual outfits, the couple was seen smiling while bathing a baby elephant.

The post's caption read, "Thank u Nana , Enjoyed a chilled vibe in Samui with my sister, Klin Kaara. loved swimming in the ocean & learning about elephant protection at the rescue camp. Big thanks to Pui and Getti for the amazing care & my new Thai cut!"

Ram Charan's vacation

Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana, daughter Klin Kaaran and pet dog Rhyme was recently seen jetting off to Thailand for a quick vacation. The family visited Ko Samui, an Island at Kho Samui in Thailand.

Six days ago, Rhyme's Instagram account also featured a photo of Ram Charan in his private jet alongside his pet. Another post shared a glimpse of Ram Charan and Upasana from the Easter's celebration.

What's next for Ram Charan?

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his long-pending film Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film, directed by S Shankar is expected to hit the theatres in September. Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan has two more films in the pipeline, RC16 and RC17, respectively.

While RC16 will feature Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, RC17 will mark the first collaboration between actor Ram Charan and Pushpa director Sukumar. RC16 on the other hand will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, muhurat puja for which was held a few days ago. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

