Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are all set to attend the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The pre-wedding festivities will begin on March 1. With Mark Zuckerberg and Rihanna, among others making the festivities global with their presence, the scale of the celebrations is only getting bigger. The main celebrations will begin with a sangeet function titled An Evening In Everland.

A file photo of Ram Charan and Upasana | Image: X

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Manushi Chhillar, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others have reached Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Now, RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are also all set to attend the festivities in Jamnagar. The couple will be arriving today ahead of Rihanna's performance. Celebrities such Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jawan director Atlee and his family, and others have also arrived in Jamnagar for the year's largest pre-wedding bash.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

The Ambani family kickstarted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva (community food service) in villages surrounding Reliance's Jamnagar township. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Food was distributed to approximately 51,000 village residents as part of the Anna Seva. Keeping with family tradition, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika, fed the villagers Gujarati food.

From March 1-3, the Ambani family will host a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On the first day, guests will attend a cocktail party called 'An Evening in Everland', while on the second day, they will be taken on a 'Walk on the Wildside'. They were advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. On Day 3, the guests will celebrate India's cultural heritage under the theme 'Hastakshar'.