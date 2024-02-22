Advertisement

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first child Klin Kaara last year in June. While speaking at an Apollo Hospitals event, Upasana talked about her first pregnancy and that she chose to get pregnant in her 30s which was later than usual. The Entrepreneur continued by saying that she wouldn't be waiting long for her second pregnancy.

Upasana Kamineni ready for second baby

Speaking at an event aimed at raising women's health awareness, Upasana talked about her choice to accept motherhood in her mid-30s. She emphasized that if a woman knows the right time, she can be sure of what and when she wants it, and there's absolutely no reason to panic. She said she has no regrets about becoming a mother in her mid-30s.

She said, “I made a choice to have a kid late in life, and I don’t regret it at all. That was my choice; that was my thing to do. And I’m ready for round two whenever my doctor is. My health, my choice,” hinting that she’s trying to conceive another baby soon.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s parenthood journey

After 11 years of marriage, RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed a baby daughter on June 20th. On June 30, the family held their daughter's naming ceremony in Hyderabad. On behalf of their baby's two sets of grandparents, Ram Charan announced the name of their daughter on Instagram.

On the occasion of Upasana's birthday (July 20), the couple celebrated the one-month birthday of their little daughter. In the image, the couple can be seen with their daughter, while in front of them, we can see two cakes on the table.

Upasana's mother shared the picture from the celebration on her Instagram handle and wrote a sweet note. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer. It also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.