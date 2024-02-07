Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 08:05 IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Charan Jets Off To Ayodhya, Says ‘It's Been A Long Wait’
Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi were spotted departing for Ayodhya ahead of the historic Ram Mandir inauguration.
Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi were spotted departing for Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The actors will be joined by other A-listers like Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and many others. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held today, January 22 in Ayodhya.
Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
RRR actor Ram Charan left for Ayodhya in preparation for the mega Ram Mandir inauguration. He was spotted at the Hyderabad airport earlier today wearing a traditional kurta pyjama. Charan told ANI outside the airport, "It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there." His father and Megastar Chiranjeevi joined him as they prepared to attend the Ram Mandir's pran pratishtha.
Chiranjeevi joins his son Ram Charan for Pran Pratishtha
Chiranjeevi jetted off to Ayodhya from Hyderabad to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his son Ram Charan. Outside the airport, he interacted with the media. He spoke to ANI and said, "That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this pranpratishta..."
Ahead of the ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are expected to arrive in the city. The ceremony is expected to start at 12:20 PM and might conclude at 1 PM.
