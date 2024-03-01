Advertisement

Rana Daggubati is one of the most prominent actors in the entertainment industry. Currently, the actor is gearing up for an upcoming biopic. As per rumours, Rana will play the role of boxing legend in the biopic.

Rana Daggubati gears up for a biopic

As per a report by 123Telugu, Rana Daggubati will play boxing legend Muhammad Ali in the upcoming biopic. If reports are to be believed, Rana wants this biopic to release in Hindi originally. Muhammad Ali was a professional boxer from the United States who also became an activist. He is regarded as one of the most significant sports figures of the twentieth century and is frequently regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, earning him the nickname "the Greatest". He was the Ring magazine heavyweight champion from 1964 to 1970.

Rana Daggubati, who has a track record of choosing diverse roles, is currently in talks with several directors to direct this ambitious biopic. The actor decided to adapt Muhammad Ali's life story for Indian cinema because he believes Ali's life, which is rich in emotional depth and entertainment value, will appeal to Indian audiences. Despite previous attempts by Hollywood to document the boxing icon's life, Daggubati's adaptation aims to add a distinct Indian flavour to this globally recognised story.

More about the biopic

As the biopic takes shape, cinemagoers are excited to see how Rana Daggubati will bring Muhammad Ali's inspiring story to life. The film promises to be an engaging cinematic experience, highlighting Ali's remarkable life and career with a distinct Indian flavor. With discussions ongoing and the search for the right director underway, this biopic looks to be a significant addition to Rana Daggubati's diverse filmography as well as a tribute to the legendary Muhammad Ali.

