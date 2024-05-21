Advertisement

Earlier in April, Mythri Production confirmed collaborating with Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma for a big-budget movie titled Rakshas. However, now it is being reported that the actor has backed out of the project. The movie was going to be part of Prashanth’s Cinematic Universe and would have marked his Bollywood debut.

Why Ranveer Singh backed out from Prasanth Varma’s Rakshas?

A source told Pinkvilla that Ranveer and Prasanth have parted ways due to “creative differences”. In April, the actor travelled to Hyderabad for a photo shoot to announce the movie. All the plans were in place, but the official announcement has hit a roadblock. “They were exploring and deciding several solutions, but they have decided to move on now with the promise of collaborating in the near future,” the source added.

Prasanth intends to release Rakshas before Jai HanuMan, so he will now restart the casting process for the titular role.

(A file photo of Prasanth | Image: IMdb)

Ranveer Singh prioritising family over work

A source further informed that the ’83 actor is gearing up to embrace fatherhood owing to which he is taking everything slow. He is “prioritising family over hectic work schedule”. He is hearing a lot of scripts, but his focus is to invest more time with his family. “He is secure with his lineup while continuing to read more to have exciting projects under his kitty,” the source concluded. Ranveer has Don 3 and Aditya Dhar’s next yet-to-be-titled movie. Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone are expecting the birth of their first child in September this year.

(A file photo of Ranveer Singh | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Rakshas?

Rakshas was going to Prasanth Varma's next directorial movie after HanuMan. It was touted to be a period drama set in the pre-Independence era with a mythological twist and Ranveer's character was said to be one with grey shades.

