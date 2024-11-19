Published 18:14 IST, November 19th 2024
Rape Accused Jani Master Makes 1st Public Appearance After Jail Release, Thanks Wife For Support
Jani Master was accused of sexual assault by a junior female colleague. He was booked for rape and has been granted interim bail by the High Court.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Jani Master | Image: Jani Master/Instagram
18:14 IST, November 19th 2024