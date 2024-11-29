Rashmika Mandanna-Allu Arjun Revive the Iconic 'Angaaron' Move at Pushpa 2 Event in Mumbai | WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most celebrated actresses in the film industry. As the actress is all set for her upcoming release Pushpa 2, a video of her and Allu Arjun dancing to their hit track Angaroka is now going viral on social media.

Viral dancing clip of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun made a stylish appearance in Mumbai which has captivated fans and media. Their presence has heightened the buzz around the film Pushpa 2 and fans are eager to watch the duo on big screen. Their video of dancing Angaaron has now gone viral on social media.

Fans went gaga seeing the duo dancing together and the chemistry was evident, which has made fans more excited for the film. One user wrote, “Wow, can’t wait to watch the film”. Another user wrote, “Pushpa flower nai Fire…Excited to see Allu Arjun”. For the unversed, the soulful and catchy song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and penned by Chandrabose. The song was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

What do we know about Pushpa 2?

Pushpa 2 is written and directed by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. The cinematography is by Mioslaw Kuba Brozek and music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film features Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna , Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh and Ajay Ghosh.

Poster of Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb