Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, recently took to her social media handle to share her health update. The actress, who had been missing in action from Instagram, shared two photos of herself blaming her unwellness for not being active. In a long post, the actress asked her fans about their whereabouts and also their Valentine's Day plans.

Rashmika Feels Unwell Due To Hectic Work Schedule

On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to share two photos of herself. In the caption, she wrote, "Just checking in with you guyssss. Sorry for being MIA... Work has been super duper hectic and I’ve just been a litttttlllleeee unwell. But dropping in to quickly check on you guys... Cz I miss you all so much...

It’s been a while since we last spoke na? Tell me what all have you been upto? I wanna know EVERYTHING.. and tell me your Valentine’s Day plans.

(Yes I will read through the comments) and all the mean ones keep away please... this is only for my loves.