Rashmika Mandanna, who created waves with her peformance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. According to reports, Rashmika has The Girlfriend, a female-centric film, which will be her first solo lead role. The film, directed by Rahul Ravindran, is described as a thriller drama. Her next project, tentatively titled D51, will be her first collaboration with national award-winning director Shekhar Kammula, actor Dhanush, and Nagarjuna.

Rashmika Mandanna file photo | Image: X

Apart from these films, Rashmika Mandanna will also share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Chhava. While most of the films Rashmika doing has in her kitty seem to be action or drama, a social media user claimed she wants to do romantic genre films. However, the actres cleared the air with her befitting reply.

Rashmika Mandanna clarifies rumours of wanting to feature in a romantic film

Apart from the above mentioned movie, Rashmika Mandanna's next project is Rainbow, a bilingual drama in Telugu and Tamil. Shantharuban directed the film, which stars Dev Mohan in the lead. She will also appear in another film, tentatively titled VNRTrio, alongside actor Niithin and director Venky Kudumula. According to reports, she will reprise her role as Geetanjali in Animal Park, a sequel to Animal.

While most of the films Rashmika is doing are of action or drama genre, a social media user shared a post that read, "I WANT TO DO, AT PRESENT I ONLY HAVE ACTION DRAMA FILMS IN MY HAND, I WANT TO DO HOT ROMANTIC FILMS."

Rashmika Manndan's reply on the viral post | Image: X

However, the viral post caught Rashmika's attention and she reacted to the post writing, "No one said this (laughing emoticon)."

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna?

