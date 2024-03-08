×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Report Claiming She Wants To Do 'Hot' Romantic Movies After Pushpa 2

While most of the films Rashmika is doing are of action or drama genre, a social media user shared a post claiming that the actress wants to do romantic movies.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna, who created waves with her peformance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. According to reports, Rashmika has The Girlfriend, a female-centric film, which will be her first solo lead role. The film, directed by Rahul Ravindran, is described as a thriller drama. Her next project, tentatively titled D51, will be her first collaboration with national award-winning director Shekhar Kammula, actor Dhanush, and Nagarjuna. 

Rashmika Mandanna file photo | Image: X

 

Apart from these films, Rashmika Mandanna will also share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Chhava. While most of the films Rashmika doing has in her kitty seem to be action or drama, a social media user claimed she wants to do romantic genre films. However, the actres cleared the air with her befitting reply.

Rashmika Mandanna clarifies rumours of wanting to feature in a romantic film

Apart from the above mentioned movie, Rashmika Mandanna's next project is Rainbow, a bilingual drama in Telugu and Tamil. Shantharuban directed the film, which stars Dev Mohan in the lead. She will also appear in another film, tentatively titled VNRTrio, alongside actor Niithin and director Venky Kudumula. According to reports, she will reprise her role as Geetanjali in Animal Park, a sequel to Animal.

While most of the films Rashmika is doing are of action or drama genre, a social media user shared a post that read, "I WANT TO DO,  AT PRESENT I ONLY HAVE ACTION DRAMA FILMS IN MY HAND, I WANT TO DO HOT ROMANTIC FILMS."

Advertisement
Rashmika Manndan's reply on the viral post | Image: X

 

However, the viral post caught Rashmika's attention and she reacted to the post writing, "No one said this (laughing emoticon)."

Advertisement

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna has a number of films in the works. She was most recently seen in the hugely successful film Animal. She has Rainbow, D 51, Chhaava, Pushpa: The Rule' and an untitled film with Ravi Teja coming up. Meanwhile, it has been speculated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will reunite for a film soon.
 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

17 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shoaib Bashir gets aggressive on Jaiswal, then Rohit & Gill take revenge

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Stokes is special, has turned England into an amazing team: Moeen Ali

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Divjot wins title, Arshvant takes place in USKG Malaysian Championships

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. JM Financial vows full cooperation with SEBI

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo