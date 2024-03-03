Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, will next reprise her role of Srivalli in the Pushpa sequel. The actress has several other interesting projects lined up in the future. In a recent interview, she revealed the things she kept in mind before agreeing to be a part of a film.

Rashmika Mandanna opens up on aspects she considers before signing a film

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika opened up on things to consider before signing a film. The actress said, “If I need to do a film, the moment I listen to its script, I should strongly feel that I must tell that story. This is the foremost important aspect. Only then will I greenlight a project. Also, there needs to be some social message.”

Continuing further she added, “Not all the films need to have a message as there are multiple genre films. Personally, I like to do message-oriented films. Such movies must be told in a crowd-pleasing manner.”

Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week

Amid her acting stints, Rashmika also made an appearance at the Milan Fashion Week. The actress opted for a cut-out black gown for her Milan outing and paired it with a wet hair look, styled back, and a black coat on top.

Adding to the drama were her smokey eyes and nude lips. Rashmika also interacted with her fans on the sidelines of the event, clicked pictures with them, and signed autographs.

