Rashmika Mandanna’s AI-generated deep fake video began doing rounds on social media in November 2023. In the video, the actress’s face was superimposed on a woman who was seen entering an elevator. On January 20, Delhi Police arrested the prime accused in the case who admitted that he made the video to gain more followers. Days after the arrest, the Animal actress broke silence on the matter and opened up about why the matter needed immediate attention.

Rashmika Mandanna says it was important to bring the matter to attention

In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about why it was important to complain about the matter. She asserted that if she was in college and did not know about such scamsters she would not know who to turn to for support. She also reflected on how it is expected for people in the public eye to be quiet about such incidents.



Emphasising on why it was important to react the actress said, “So many times this happens, and you speak about it, and someone is like, 'But you chose this job!' Or you know, ‘This is how it’s going to be.' 'Like, why are you talking about it now?' In my head, the only thing I was thinking about was that if this happened to me in college, I wouldn't have anyone to come and support me. Because something in our culture is that what society thinks of us is supposed to be us. Like we have to be the way and react how society wants us to, you know, think and react, right?”

“This is not right,” Rashmika Mandanna on AI Deepfake

In the same conversation, Rashmika addressed that the youth, citing the example of a college-going girl, is unaware of such an AI phenomenon until someone brings it to notice. She stressed the importance of making people aware of such a phenomenon so that they know what measures to take against it. She added, “So imagine some girl in her college had to go through the same thing. And I am like, dude, I am really scared for them. And if I am speaking about it, so there's at least like 41 million people who know that, okay, there's something called the deepfake. And this is not right. There's something that is affecting emotions and causing stress in people in general. So I think bringing out that awareness was important to me.”

After the Delhi Police arrested the prime accused in the matter, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories to write, “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to Delhi Police. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. Girls and boys if your image is morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong. And I hope this a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken (sic),"