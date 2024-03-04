Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Says She Swears By Vijay Deverakonda's Advice When It Comes To Work

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be romantically involved, for a while now. Neither have ever confirmed or denied the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the commercial success of her last release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which hit theatres in December of 2023. The actress is currently in the midst of wrapping up the last leg of filming for her Telugu biggie, Pushpa 2: The Rule which will see her reprise her role of Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun's titular character. In a recent interview, Rashmika revealed how much of a factor, rumoured partner Vijay Deverakonda plays in her professional strategy.

Rashmika Mandanna holds Vijay Deverakonda in high esteem


During an interaction with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika showered praises on 'Viju' - short for Vijay Deverakonda, especially in context of taking advice from him about her work. Emphasizing how she "needs" his opinion, Rashmika said Vijay's input is of tantamount importance to her for all major decisions. 

She said, "Viju and I, we sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice in anything that I do. I need his opinion, and he is not a yes person. He's on point. This is good, this is not good, this is what I think, his is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect."

Rashmika Mandanna has this to say on her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda


When asked to comment on the raucous rumours surrounding her alleged romantic involvement with Vijay, all Rashmika offered was a monosyllabic response, calling the conjecture "cute". For the unversed, early February saw rumours of the duo's reported engagement taking the internet by storm - these were, however, soon clarified to be untrue by the actor himself.

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay said, "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year..." 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 23:33 IST

