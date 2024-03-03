English
Updated March 3rd, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Doing A Film With Vijay Devarakonda Amid Dating Rumours

Amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up on the possibility of starring in a film with her Geetha Govindam co-stars.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda
रश्मिका मंदाना-विजय देवरकोंडा | Image:instagram
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating for more than a year now. While the actors have never officially confirmed their relationship, their public outings, social media engagements and holidays together have fuelled the tumours of their link-ups. In a new interview, Rashmika Mandanna has opened up on the possibility of her sharing a screen with Vijay Deverakonda. 

Rashmika Mandanna says she is looking for a script for a movie with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda have previously shared screen space in films like Geetha Govindam. However, the actors were not featured in a movie together thereafter. Now in a new interview, the Animal star has opened up on the possibility of doing a film with her rumoured boyfriend. 

File photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda  | Image: Instagram 

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika admitted to the idea of being open to starring in a film with Vijay Deverakoda. She said, “We’re definitely looking for a script together. It’s been really long, and I can see that fans are really waiting for our collaboration next time. And if something really interesting comes up, definitely.” Her comments are now doing rounds on social media. 

Rashmika Mandanna drops a subtle hint about her future husband

Rashmika Mandanna's fan page played with words in a post they shared on X handle and wrote, "What qualities should one have to become Rashmika Mandanna’s husband? She is National Crush of India Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring.Who can protect her. We call her a queen. then her husband should also be like a king."

Rashmika Mandanna was quick to comment on the post and wrote, "That’s very true." For the unversed, VD is also Vijay Deverakonda's nickname coined by his fans.

Published March 3rd, 2024

