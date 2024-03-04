Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 23:40 IST
Rashmika Mandanna Teases Pushpa 2's International Release During Japan Trip
Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to hit theatres in August. The franchise's female lead, Rashmika Mandanna, has teased some information about its Japan release.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is arguably among the most awaited pan-India releases. Slated to hit theatres in mid-March, the team is currently on its final lap of filming the larger than life story. Amid the same, Rashmika Mandanna has hinted at a potential timely international release for the film.
Pushpa 2: The Rule to release in Japan?
Rashmika's recent trip to Japan saw her attend the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, held in Tokyo. In a media interaction there, the actress, who will be reprising her role of Srivalli from the first film, hinted at a simultaneous release of Pushpa 2 in Japan, on the same date as its original release. She said, “There is one thing that I would like to tell the fans from Japan. We might actually release Pushpa 2 in Japan on the same day as its original version’s release. We are having those conversations. It’s going to be massive.”
Separately, Rashmika was rather awe-struck in her recent trip to Japan describing it as a dream come true. Sharing pictures from the event, the actress penned a long caption appreciating the country, excerpts from which read, "Japan was a place I’ve dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! Thank you Japan!...you are just toooo special.. I am going to keep coming back every year now"
There were reports of Pushpa 2 being delayed
The makers of Pushpa 2 had been grappling with consistently times rumours of the film undergoing a reported delay. However, time and again, official updates have confirmed its release date as August 15.
The first confirmation came with a 200 day countdown to August 15 for 'Pushpa Raj'. The second, came via a candid picture of director Sukumar on the sets of the film - clicked by none other than Rashmika Mandanna.
