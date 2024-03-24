×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Ravi Teja, Director Harish Shankar's Mr Bachchan Eyeing Summer 2024 Release?

Ravi Teja was last seen in film Eagle, which saw through a release after a strategic postponement. The actor is now gearing up for his next, Mr Bachchan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Team Mr Bachchan
Team Mr Bachchan | Image:X
Ravi Teja is currently filming for his next project, Mr Bachchan. The film is the official Telugu remake of 2018 Hindi language film, Raid. The original starred Ajay Devgn in the lead - a role that will be taken on by Ravi Teja for the Telugu remake. An interesting update about the film's progress has now come forward.

Is Mr Bachchan eyeing a Summer 2024 release?


As per a recent 123Telugu report, the Ravi Teja starrer Mr Bachchan has already narrowed in on an estimated timeline for its theatrical release. The report suggests that the film is aspiring to release as soon as July of this year. The filming for the project is reportedly set to reach completion by June of this year.

A fresh schedule for the film just kickstarted on March 24, in Lucknow. Ravi Teja has arrived in the city of the Nawabs to resume filming. Directed by Harish Shankar, Mr Bachchan is set to star Bhagyashri Borse, a newcomer, opposite Ravi Teja. For the unversed, Ravi Teja will be seen in the role of an astute government employee.

Ravi Teja's Eagle did below-average business


Prior to Mr Bachchan, Ravi Teja saw through the release of his film, Eagle, on February 9. The film was initially slated for a release on January 13, making it one among four big banner Telugu films up for a release over the Sankranthi weekend. The makers of the film eventually backed out at the last moment in a strategic move after being promised a solo release date soon by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. Despite being the only Telugu release on the cards for February 9, the film failed to make much impact at the box office.

Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹35 crores, the films domestic collections, as per a Sacnilk report, came in at ₹24.57 crores. The same report puts its worldwide total at ₹31.34 crores. The film is currently streaming on ETV Win. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

