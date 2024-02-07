Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan Poster Unveiled On Actor's Birthday, Team To Embark On New Shooting Schedule

On Ravi Teja's birthday, makers of Mr Bachchan took to their social media handle to drop a new striking poster from the film directed by Harish.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mr Bachchan
Mr Bachchan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ravi Teja, who is currently gearing up for his next film titled Eagle, will also be seen in the film Mr. Bachchan. Harish Shankar is directing the film and it is the official remake of Ajay Devgn starrer Raid. Mr Bachchan will mark Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's third film after Shock and Mirapakay. Recently, the makers of the film dropped a big update on Mr Bachchan.

Mr Bachchan makers drop new poster of Ravi Teja's birthday

On Ravi Teja's birthday, makers of Mr Bachchan took to their social media handle to drop a new poster from the film. In the new poster, Ravi Teja looks dapper in formals. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Wishing our Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl
a Blockbuster Birthday ❤️‍🔥 The Action & Entertainment will be redefined with #MrBachchan 💥💥."

 

Mr Bachchan makers drop an update regarding the film

The team of Mr Bachchan is off to Karaikudi for an upcoming schedule of their film. Important scenes will be shot around the area during this schedule. Along with this update, the team shared a photo wherein Ravi Teja and director can be seen traveling in a plane. For the unversed, Mr Bachchan is based on the real-life income tax raid conducted on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. This raid continued for three days and was the longest raid in Indian history.

Ravi Teja surprises fans on his birthday

On the occasion of Ravi Teja's birthday, several fans gathered to shower him with well wishes. To everyone's surprise, Ravi Teja met with his fans via a video call during a fan meet on his birthday, He further conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to them for their unwavering support. Watch the video below.

The Harisha Shankar film Mr Bachchan is scheduled for release in 2024. TG Vishwa Prasad will fund the project, with Vivek Kuchibhotla serving as a co-producer.

 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

