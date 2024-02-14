Advertisement

Valentine's Day is here and on this special day, the makers of Mr Bachchan unveiled a romantic poster from the film. In the poster, Ravi Teja can be seen hugging the lead actress of Mr Bachchan, Bhagyashri Borse. Keeping up with the spirit of Valentine's Day, the makers of Mr Bachchan celebrated the day of love.

Mr Bachchan makers drop new poster from Ravi Teja starrer

Ravi Teja took to his social media handles to wish his fans on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Along with that, he dropped a new poster of Mr Bachchan and teased an upcoming romantic track from the movie. In the poster, Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri can be seen giving a passionate hug to each other and showing off their on-screen chemistry.

What more do we know about Mr Bachchan?

The production of Mr Bachchan has been progressing quickly as Ravi Teja in the lead. As per media reports, the filming of Mr Bachchan was taking place in Karaikudi. However, the shooting has been wrapped up and fans are excited to watch the film in theatres. Mr Bachchan marks Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's third collaboration, following Shock and Mirapakay. Bhagyashri Borse, best known for Yaariyan 2, will be making her Telugu film debut with this project. The film is scheduled for release in 2024.

Bhagyashri Borse will make her Telugu film debut as the female lead in Mr Bachchan. For those who are unfamiliar, Mr Bachchan is based on the actual income tax raid on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. This raid lasted three days and was the longest in Indian history.