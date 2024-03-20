×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

RC16 Actor Shiva Rajkumar Teases Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer, Says 'It's On Another Level'

Shiva Rajkumar will be marking his Tollywood debut with RC16. The film is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and will feature Ram Charan in the lead.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shiva Rajkumar
A file photo of Shiva Rajkumar. | Image:shivarajkumar_fan/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Team RC 16 recently saw through a grand launch ceremony for their film. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor headlined the ceremony, dressed in traditional attire. Though Shiva Rajkumar, who will be making his Telugu debut with the film was unable to mark his presence at the ceremony, his recent reflections on director Buchi Babu Sana as well as co-star Ram Charan have been going viral.

Shiva Rajkumar affirms faith in Buchi Babu Sana's vision


Shiva Rajkumar's last notable release was the Dhanush led Captain Miller. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the actor has expressed his full confidence in the trajectory that RC 16 is set to take. As per the report, he is mighty impressed with how Buchi Babu Sana has conceptualised the characters, something he was acquainted with during narration. Visionary storytelling with an innovative approach is what one can then expect from RC 16.

Not just this, Shiva Rajkumar did not hold back compliments when it came to his co-star to be, Ram Charan. Shiva Rajkuamar not only lauded his talent but also reflected on Ram Charan being an outstanding human being. “I'm quite shocked when Buchi Babu Sana came with Ram Charan's new film to me. It is completely on another level. I wondered how he imagined that character & I Love Ram Charan soo much he is a beautiful human being & extraordinary Actor. The story narration started with 30 mins & ended up like 1 hr 30 mins,” Shiva Rajkumar said.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's pooja ceremony for RC 16


March 20 saw Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor essentially kick start their journey for their film. A close knit puja ceremony was hosted by the team which saw most key stakeholders turn out in traditional attire. While Ram Charan opted for a cream-coloured kurta pajama, Janhvi wore a sage green and gold saree. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will be featuring in the film as the female lead - the actress' second Telugu project after the yet-to-release Devara, led by Jr NTR. 

Coming back to RC 16, recent media reports suggested that a title has been locked in for the film - Peddi. No official confirmation has come through about the same. The film is set to go on floors as soon as Ram Charan wraps up filming for the S Shankar directorial, Game Changer, which will star him opposite Kiara Advani. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

