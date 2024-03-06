RC16 Update: Janhvi Kapoor Roped In For Ram Charan Starrer

Advertisement

Ram Charan starrer RC16 is one of the highly anticipated films by Buchi Babu Sana. It was earlier speculated that Janhvi Kapoor will join the star cast of RC16. Therefore, on the occasion of her birthday, Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that Janhvi Kapoor in on board the Ram Charan starrer film.

Janhvi Kapoor signs her second Telugu film

After Jr NTR's Devara, Janhvi Kapoor has added another feather to her hat by signing a film with Ram Charan. The actress will be seen sharing a screen with the RRR star in RC16. Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the female lead in the yet-to-be titled film by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi will be pairing with Ram Charan in the village drama based in Uttarandhra. Therefore, Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film journey will not end with Devara now.

Mythri Movie Makers announce Janhvi Kapoor as th female lead | Image: X

Janhvi Kapoor announced as the female lead in Ram Charan starrer RC16 | Image: X

According to media reports, Buchi Babu Sana had narrated Janhvi Kapoor the plot of RC16, and she agreed to work on the film. Earlier, rumours circulated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Sai Pallavi would join RC16's star cast. Not only that, but Rasha Thadani was rumoured to be in the film.

Shiva Rajkumar joins RC16 star cast

Shiva Rajkumar earlier revealed in an interview with a regional media portal that he will be featuring in RC16 opposite Ram Charan. The actor will be playing a prominent role in the film. According to Telugu Cinema, Shiva Rajkumar shared that he has signed two films, one is in Tamil and the other one is in the Telugu language. "The Telugu film features Ram Charan," he quoted.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday today. She made her acting debut with the Bollywood film Dhadak featuring Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.