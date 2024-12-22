Revanth Reddy Condemns Attack On Allu Arjun's House, Days After Linking Him To Pushpa 2 Stampede Death

Allu Arjun 's House Vendalised: After Allu Aravind, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has condemned the attack on the Pushpa 2 actor's house. On Sunday, Osmania University's Joint Action Committee (JAC) vandalised the actor's Jubilee Hills residence and demanded ₹1 crore compensation to Revathi's family, the woman who died during a stampede outside Sandhya Theatre on December 4. To note, Revanth Reddy's statement has come after he made serious allegations in the state assembly against Arjun that he continued to watch Pushpa 2 despite being informed about the death and the hospitalisation of an 8-year-old boy due to a stampede. Also, several fans pointed out that the students who attacked the actor's house are reportedly close to CM.

How did Revanth Reddy react to Allu Arjun's house vandalism incident?

Taking to his X handle, Revanth Reddy in Telugu wrote he condemns the attack on the celebs' homes. He has directed the state DGO and City Police Commissioner to take strict action against the attackers. "I am directing the State DGP and City Police Commissioner to take strict action regarding law and order. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Senior officials should take precautions to prevent police personnel who are not involved in the Sandhya Theater incident from responding," he wrote.

This has come days after Revanth Reddy pointed out that despite being denied police permission to attend the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya theatre, he visited, resulting in a stampede-like situation to catch his glimpse. He also condemns him for holding a road show.

Revanth Reddy's claim against Allu Arjun