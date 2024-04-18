Advertisement

Nithiin had joined hands with Venky Kudumula for a heist action entertainer film titled Robinhood. The shooting of the film is currently fast progressing and nearing its wrap. Today, on the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers announced the release date of Robinhood.

When will Robinhood release in theatres?

On Ram Navami, Robinhood makers announced the release of the film with a new poster. The movie will hit the big screens on December 20, ahead of Christmas celebrations. Meanwhile, the new poster featured Nithiin looking dapper while sitting on a sports bike. The quote on the bike read: All Indians are my brothers & sisters. Venky Kudumula had a unique characterisation for Nithiin in Robinhood and that was evident in the new poster.

Make way for the conman you'd love to meet ❤‍🔥#Robinhood in cinemas from December 20th, 2024 💥💥@actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula @gvprakash @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/8uARUhDGlX — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial)

While Robinhood will release on December 20, there are high chances that the film might clash with Thandel in theatres. An official announcement about the same is expected soon. Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

What more do we know about Robinhood?

The posters of Robinhood has left fans guessing about the actor's role in the film. While the title suggests a thief with a Robin Hood-esque flair, Nithiin's birthday look portrays him as an agent, sporting a t-shirt with Agent RH written on it. For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna was initially set to star opposite Nithiin in Robinhood but departed from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Now, it has been reported that Raashi Khanna has joined the star cast of the film has the female lead.

Raashi Khanna and Nithiin had earlier worked together in the film titled Srinvasa Kalyanam. The movie was directed by Venky Kudumula and backed by Mythri Movie Makers.