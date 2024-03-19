Advertisement

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has gripped the entire world. The film which released two years ago is still creating waves in Japan and they even had a special screening on March 18. Director SS Rajamouli recently visited Japan and met with his loyal fans who showered him with love and appreciation. However, a sweet gesture from an 83-year-old RRR fan is now going viral on the internet.

SS Rajamouli meets his loyal fan in Japan during RRR screening

SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli were blown away by the sweet gesture of an elderly lady in Japan. The woman waited in the cold to personally meet the RRR director and gift him 1000 origami cranes that she made herself.

Later, Rajamouli took to his official X handle to share photos with the fan and pen a special note for her. He wrote, "In Japan, they make origami cranes &gift them to their loved ones for good luck& health. This 83yr old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful."

Fans in Japan enjoy special screening of RRR

The official X handle of RRR shared a video of the audience in Japan enjoying the movie's release on its 513th day. Sharing the video they wrote, "On the 752nd day since the original theatrical release and the 513th day since the Japan theatrical release, we are witnessing the love from 6000kms away, our hometown Hyderabad, India. What else could there be? Everything coming is a blessing!! Love you audience.❤️ #RRRMovie."

SS Rajamouli's RRR rose to prominence of global platforms and even received an Oscar award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Not just that, but the film won several awards at international film festivals and award shows.