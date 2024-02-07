Advertisement

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR released back in 2022. The film received global attention and even brought home an Oscar for Naatu Naatu. Back then, the makers claimed that both Ram Charan and Jr NTR's role in RRR was equally important. However, years after the film's release, RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli's father, made a different claim during an interview with Mahaa Max.

What did Vijayendra Prasad say about Jr NTR's role in RRR?

During the interview, Vijayendra Prasad claimed that Jr NTR's role as Bheem in RRR was a supporting role. Even though he meant it as a compliment, fans were enraged and did not take the information that well. Vijayendra Prasad said, “When I wrote the story, I thought people would see Alluri Sitaramaraju in Charan, not Ram. But people up north claimed it felt more like Ram.”

He further added, "Now NTR’s Bheem did not have a get-up like that, so people seem to have lessened his importance to the story overall." "I thought they’re both important to the story when I wrote the film. But after I watched it, I felt like people will remember Charan’s character more. That said, it’s difficult to play NTR’s role, he did it well. Charan’s character has so many shades to it, NTR has to be efficient in playing the supporting role throughout," Vijayendra Prasad continued.

Fans react to Vijayendra Prasad's statement

Jr NTR's fans were disappointed after hearing Vijayendra Prasad's statement during the interview. A fans took to their social media handle and wrote, "After watching RRR, I didn't feel like Jr. NTR had a support character..both had the same importance..maybe the makers didn't mean it but Jr. NTR acted well enough to elate the writing of his character..so it felt like main along with Ram Charan.." Check out the reactions of the fans.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is filming Devara with Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut, and Saif Ali Khan will also appear in the film. Shooting for the film has been halted due to Saif's injury, and rumours suggest that the theatrical release will be postponed.